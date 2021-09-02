Рейтинг@Mail.ru
02/09/2021 16:59

Moscow City Court overturns sentences of two ex-top investigators in graft case

Tags: Criminal justice, Moscow City Court, Russia
13:50 02/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 2 (RAPSI) — The Moscow City Court has overturned the sentences given to two former investigators of the central office of the Russian Investigative Committee, Andrey Trinev and Sergey Dubinsky, who had got 6 and 8 years in prison in a bribery case, the press service of the court told RAPSI.

The upper court reversed the ruling of the Moscow Basmanny District Court of March 15, 2021, citing procedural violations and sent the case for a new trial to the court of first instance. The measure of restraint for Sergey Dubinsky was changed to house arrest, Andrey Trinev was to remain in custody, the press service said in a statment.

Ex-investigators were charged with accepting bribes on an especially large scale.

This criminal case was initiated at the request of former lawyer Alexey Kovrizhkin.

