Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/09/2021 06:12

News

Print this

Russian financier convicted of market manipulation exempted from punishment

16:28 01/09/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, September 1 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) — The St. Petersburg City Court has released from the imposed punishment former head of the stock exchange operations directorate for the financial markets department of Baltinvestbank Andrey Kornilov, the United Press Service of St. Petersburg Courts informs RAPSI.

In October 2020, the man was found guilty of manipulating the securities market and causing damage to the credit institution in the amount of 12 million rubles (about $164,000 at the current exchange rate) and sentenced to two years of probation by a district court in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg City Court as an appellate instance changed the verdict. Kornilov was released from the imposed punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution. The rest of the sentence was left unchanged, respective appeals were dismissed, the press-service said.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian financier convicted of market manipulation exempted from punishment

16:28 01/09/2021 The St. Petersburg City Court has released from the imposed punishment former head of the stock exchange operations directorate for the financial markets department of Baltinvestbank Andrey Kornilov.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Assets of financial group Otkrytie founder Belyaev worth $2 bln seized by court

14:18 01/09/2021 Moscow's Commercial Court has satisfied a petition of Bank Trust PJSC seeking the freeze of property of one of the Otkrytie financial group founders Vadim Belyaev worth 156.6 billion rubles (about $2 billion).

Nearly 4,000 fake news about Russian elections revealed on Internet in two months

14:21 31/08/2021 Since the beginning of July, 3,800 fake news about the State Duma and regional election campaign have been revealed on the Internet, according to a member of Russia’s Civic Chamber Commission on Development of Information Community, Mass Media, and Mass Communications, Director of the Internet Safety League Yekaterina Mizulina.

Businessman Bykov found guilty of 1994 double murder organization

15:02 31/08/2021 Jurors have found Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov guilty of masterminding double homicide in 1994.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100