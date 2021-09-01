Assets of financial group Otkrytie founder Belyaev worth $2 bln seized by court

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

14:18 01/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 1 (RAPSI) — Moscow's Commercial Court has satisfied a petition of Bank Trust PJSC seeking the freeze of property of one of the Otkrytie financial group founders Vadim Belyaev worth 156.6 billion rubles (about $2 billion), according to the court's records.

An application for injunctive relief was sent to the court as part of a claim to recover damages from Belyaev.

Earlier, Otkritie Holding JSC and its former top managers have lodged a cassation appeal against the court decision to freeze assets worth 107.3 billion rubles (about $1.5 billion).

The defendants appealed against the ruling of the Moscow Commercial Court of March 18 and the appeal ruling of May 26 in cassation.

By those decisions the Moscow Commercial Court ordered freeze of assets belonging to Otkritie Holding as well as Eugeny Dankevich, former chairman of the board of Otkritie Bank, Gennady Zhuzhlev, former vice president and board member of the bank, and Mikhail Nazarychev, former vice president of Otkritie Holding.

The decision was issued at the request of PJSC National Bank Trust that seeks to recover 107.3 billion rubles (about $1.5 billion) in damages from the defendants.

The Moscow District Commercial Court in May rejected the cassation complaints of the former top managers of PJSC Bank FC Otkritie to recover 289.5 billion rubles (about $4 billion at the current exchange rate) in losses in favor of the bank. Former top managers of the bank appealed in cassation the decision of the Moscow Commercial Court of September 18, 2020 and the appeal ruling of February 17.

By the ruling of the Moscow Commercial Court dated July 25, 2019, the accounts of five former top managers of the organization were frozen. On September 17, 2019, the Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of the first instance court.

The demand for interim measures in the form of the seizure of property was filed in court as part of a claim to recover this amount from the respondents. The commercial court seized property and funds in the accounts of the respondents.