Russian socialist’s appeal against sentence for aiding riots set for September

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

16:34 31/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 31 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has set an appeal filed by the leader of the movement For New Socialism Nikolay Platoshkin against his sentence for aiding and abetting mass riots and distribution of misleading information for September 3, RAPSI has learnt in the court’s press service.

In May, the Gagarinsky District Court gave him a 5-year suspended sentence. In addition to the suspended prison term the defendant was fined 700,000 rubles ($9,500).

A case against Platoshkin was opened in the summer of 2020. Since then, he has been held under house arrest.

Platoshkin is a Russian diplomat, political analyst and historian, head of diplomacy and international affairs department of the Moscow Humanitarian University, leader of the movement For New Socialism.