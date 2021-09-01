Detention of forensic doctor accused of forgery during culture official's autopsy appealed

17:47 31/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 31 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court will consider an appeal against detention of forensic physician Alexander Pentsakov charge with negligence and forgery in office as part of a case over the death of deputy head of Moscow’s Culture Department Leonid Osharin on September 15, according to the court’s press service.

Earlier, Pentsakov was put in detention for two months.

According to investigators, the accused performed an autopsy on Osharin of 47 years. He concluded that the official had died from suicide despite multiple stab and slash wounds on his body.



