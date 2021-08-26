Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Convicted defendant in $5M submarine model embezzlement case denied parole

Tags: Embezzlement, Defense Ministry, St. Petersburg, Russia
16:40 26/08/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, August 26 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – Ex-CEO of NovIT PRO Andrey Petrov convicted of involvement in the embezzlement of 368 million rubles of involvement in the embezzlement of 368 million rubles allocated by the Defense Ministry for developing and manufacturing a 3D model for repairs of a submarine was denied parole, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts told RAPSI on Thursday.

Petrov was sentenced to 3 years in jail and fined 500,000 rubles as an accomplice in the embezzlement in July 2020.

Investigators alleged that the model developed by the defendants was not efficient enough to answer the targets set by the client.

Other defendants in the case are the owner of project company AO NovIT PRO Valery Pshenichny and Deputy Chief Engineer of AO Admiralteyskiye Verfi Gleb Yemelchenkov. Since the first defendant committed suicide when in detention, the man is tried posthumously.

As to other figures involved in the case, NovIT PRO financial officer Denis Pshenichny, arrested in absentia, is on the international wanted list; head of the Admiralteyskiye Verfi Vladimir Baykov is detained and refuses to plead guilty.

