24/08/2021 20:23

News

Two people became victims in scooter related collisions in Moscow in 2021– police

Tags: Scooter, road traffic accident, Interior Ministry, Russia, Moscow
17:39 24/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 24 (RAPSI) – Two people died in the road traffic accidents involving electric scooters in Moscow in the first seven months of 2021, the Interior Ministry’s spokesperson Irina Volk reported Tuesday.

In total, 55 road collisions with the participation of electric scooter users were recorded in the city during the said period; two persons were killed and 57 received injuries, according to the statement. 

Nearly 80% of electric scooter related road accidents were committed in crosswalks or residential buildings, Volk stated.

Earlier, the police reported increase in the number of road traffic accidents involving electric scooters in Russia. The number of such traffic accidents in January through May 2021 increased nearly by 195% as compared to the same period of the previous year, Volk said in June.


