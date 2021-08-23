Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Fifteen sentences overturned by Russian Supreme Court in first half of 2021

Tags: Statistics, Supreme Court, Russia
11:43 23/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 23 (RAPSI) – The Supreme Court of Russia overturned sentences against fifteen convicts in the first six months of this year, the court’s press service told RAPSI on Monday.

Eleven cases were sent to reconsideration including ten guilty verdicts and one acquittal. One sentence was overturned on exonerative grounds and another one was reversed on other grounds. Sentences against two more persons were vacated and returned to prosecutors. Rulings to drop criminal proceedings for reasons other than exoneration were overturned as two four persons.

Sentences against forty-three individuals were changed, charges against three people were changed with further mitigation of punishment, also sentences against forty persons were softened. Moreover, verdicts of guilty were overturned with the return of cases to prosecutors against 6 persons due to new or newly discovered circumstances, the statement reads.

Also, the highest instance overturned appeal ruling against ten people.


Fifteen sentences overturned by Russian Supreme Court in first half of 2021

11:43 23/08/2021
