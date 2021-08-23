Alleged Ukrainian spy arrested in Russia’s Tula

10:51 23/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 23 (RAPSI) – A citizen of Ukraine has been arrested in Russia’s town of Tula on suspicion of collecting classified information on advanced weapons, the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) press service reports.

According to the FSB, the foreigner ordered by Ukraine’s intelligence services searched for individuals with access to state secrets working at Russian defense enterprises and attempted to recruit them in order to receive secret information on the development of rifle armament.

A criminal case over espionage is launched against him.