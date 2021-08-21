Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
21/08/2021 03:16

News

Print this

Russian prosecutors’ $126 mln claim against ex-Minister, bank postponed until September

Context
Tags: Moscow's Gagarinsky District Court, The Prosecutor General's Office, Alfa Bank, Mikhail Abyzov, Russia
18:30 20/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 20 (RAPSI) – The Gagarinsky District Court of Moscow will continue consideration of a lawsuit initiated by prosecutors seeking to recover from ex-Minister of the Open Government Mikhail Abyzov and Alfa-Bank more than $126 million in favor of the state on September 7, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Prosecutors demand the recovery of $22 million from Abyzov, as well as about $31 million and about 5.6 billion rubles ($76 million at the current exchange rate) from the bank.

This May, the Moscow City Court ruled in favor of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, which sought that over 32.5 billion rubles ($435 million at the current exchange rate) worth of funds owned by Mikhail Abyzov were forfeited to the State.

In October 2020, the Moscow Gagarinsky District Court ruled to forfeit to the State 32.5 billion rubles jointly and severally from Abyzov and a number of companies.

In mid-August last year, the Russian Investigative Committee of Russia completed its investigation of the ex-minister and other defendants.

According to investigators, Abyzov, being the beneficial owner of a number of offshore commercial organizations, created and headed a criminal community: acting in complicity with other persons, he fraudulently stole funds in the amount of 4 billion rubles ($54 million) from Sibirskaya Energeticheskaya Kompaniya and Regionalnye Elektricheskiye Seti. Later, the embezzled funds were moved overseas.

The fact of the legalization of funds by Abyzov and other defendants was established thanks to effective interaction with Russian finance watchdog Rosfinmonitoring and with the assistance of the competent authorities of the Republic of Cyprus, as the Investigative Committee had informed earlier.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian prosecutors’ $126 mln claim against ex-Minister, bank postponed until September

18:30 20/08/2021 The Gagarinsky District Court of Moscow will continue consideration of a lawsuit initiated by prosecutors seeking to recover from ex-Minister of the Open Government Mikhail Abyzov and Alfa-Bank more than $126 million in favor of the state on September 7.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Whelan seeks expulsion from Russia for sentence completion in U.S. – Moscow court

15:53 20/08/2021 Former American marine Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in high-security prison for espionage against Russia has lodged a motion seeking his expulsion from Russia and transfer to the U.S. to serve the remainder of his sentence there.

Navalny’s employee restricted of liberty for breaching sanitary rules at illegal rally

16:19 20/08/2021 The Preobrazhensky District Court on Friday sentenced Oleg Stepanov, ex-head of the Moscow branch of Navalny’s Offices, the organization recognized as extremist, one-year restriction of liberty in a case over violation of sanitary norms during the illegal rally held in Moscow in January.

ABA Conference on CIS-related disputes to be held in Moscow on September 22

17:47 20/08/2021 The XIII Annual ABA Conference on the Resolution of CIS-Related Business Disputes will take place in Moscow on September 22.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100