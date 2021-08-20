Number of street crimes decreases in Russia – police

15:03 20/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 20 (RAPSI) – The street crime rate has decreased in Russia in the first six months of 2021, the Interior Ministry’s press service has told RAPSI.

The number of assaults related to robbery in parks, garden squares and streets dropped by 19.8%, robberies – by 25.2% and thefts – by 6.4%. The total number of criminal actions in public spaces downed by 3.7%.

The number of murders and attempted murders, cases of infliction of harm to health, assaults related to robbery and robberies also decreased by 8.4%, 12.4%, 19.5% and 20.4% respectively, according to the police.

Moreover, the rate of crimes committed by minors or with their involvement declined by 18.3%. The number of crimes committed by people under the influence of alcohol or drugs dropped by 7.1% and 8.4%, the statement reads.