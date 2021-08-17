Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
17/08/2021 10:42

News

Print this

Defense lawyers complain of impossibility to contact convicted foreigner Whelan

Context
Tags: The Prosecutor General's Office, Penitentiary system, Paul Whelan, U.S, Russia
10:29 17/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 17 (RAPSI) – Defense lawyers for former American marine Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in high-security prison for espionage against Russia have filed complaints over impossibility to contact their client with the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) and the Prosecutor General’s Office, his attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov has told RAPSI.

Whelan is serving sentence in a penal colony in Russia’s Republic of Mordovia. Recently, the defense visited the convict and discussed preparation of a deportation application for court. However, the attorneys could not even phone and communicate to him, the lawyer said.

The convict wants to seek transfer to the U.S. in order to serve the remainder of his sentence there.

In June 2020, the Moscow City Court convicted Whelan of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years behind bars. The hearing was held behind closed doors. A prosecutor demanded 18 years in prison for Whelan.

Whelan is a citizen of the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Great Britain. He is the chief safety officer of BorgWarner, an American worldwide automotive industry components and parts supplier. The foreigner was arrested in late 2018 during “a spying mission”, according to the Federal Security Service. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Foreign Ministry of Russia reported that papers classified as state secret were seized from Whelan during his arrest on December 28. His lawyer confirmed this information.

According to Zherebenkov, his client came to Russia in December 2018 to attend the wedding of his acquaintance. He received a flash drive containing culturological information he was interested in, including photos and videos. However, there was no secret data on it, the attorney said.

Whelan was not able to use the USB-drive as he was arrested in December 2018.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Defense lawyers complain of impossibility to contact convicted foreigner Whelan

10:29 17/08/2021 Defense lawyers for former American marine Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in high-security prison for espionage against Russia have filed complaints over impossibility to contact their client with the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) and the Prosecutor General’s Office.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Northwestern tax service official put in detention for two months in graft case

18:19 16/08/2021 Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court on Monday ordered detention of acting chief Northwestern Tax Directorate’s anti-corruption department of Russia’s Federal Tax Service Maxim Rozsypalo suspected of bribery until October 14.

Ruling against Navalny’s ally in defamation dispute with businessman upheld

17:11 16/08/2021 The Moscow City Court on Monday upheld a lower court’s ruling ordering Lyubov Sobol, an associate of Alexey Navalny, to pay businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin 500,000 rubles (about $7,000) for defamation.

Lawmaker challenges ruling in defamation dispute with Russian TV star

17:59 16/08/2021 The Moscow City Duma Communist lawmaker Pavel Tarasov has challenged dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against famous Russian TV and radio host Vladimir Solovyev.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100