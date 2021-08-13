Рейтинг@Mail.ru
13/08/2021 19:13

Navalny’s appeal against prone to escape status set for August 17

Tags: Escape, Penitentiary system, Alexey Navalny, Moscow, Vladimir, Russia
17:36 13/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 13 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has scheduled an appeal filed by Alexey Navalny against dismissal of his lawsuit over assignment of the status of a convict prone to escape to him by a penal colony for August 17, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

The Preobrazhensky District Court rejected Navalny’s suit against the penal colony’s decision on June 25. The blogger sought to declare the decision illegal.

Earlier, the convict filed a similar lawsuit with a court in the Vladimir Region; but the move was also dismissed.

Navalny is serving sentence in a penal colony in Pokrov, a town in the Vladimir Region.

In February, a Moscow court ordered Navalny to be jailed for 3.5 years in the Ives Rocher embezzlement case. In early March, the ruling was upheld. The blogger is to serve about 2.5 years behind bars. He is serving sentence in the Vladimir Region.

 

