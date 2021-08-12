North Ossetia officials detained on $2.5 mln embezzlement allegations

10:57 12/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 12 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has placed ex-chairman of the North Ossetia government Sergey Takoyev and the republican Tourism Minister Alan Diambekov, who are charged with embezzling 180 million rubles (about $2.5 million) of budget funds, in detention until October 10, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

The court also detained for this term one more defendant, CEO of OZATE company Aida Gabarayeva.

According to investigators, in 2014, the defendants and their unidentified accomplices ensured conclusion of a state contract and provided the purchase of the OZATE property ownership on behalf of the republic at an overprice.



