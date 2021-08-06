Investigators launch case over road accident involving Russians in Turkey

16:38 06/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 6 (RAPSI) — The Investigative Committee for the Russian Samara Region has opened a criminal case over the deaths of three Russian tourists in a road accident that occurred in Turkish Antalya, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee informs RAPSI.

According to the information available to investigators, on August 2, 2021, at about 6 pm, a tourist bus driver transporting Russian citizens to the airport on the Alania-Antalya route committed a traffic accident. As a result of the incident, 19 residents of the Samara region received bodily injuries of varying severity, three more died, including a minor, the Committee said in a statement.

The investigative authorities are preparing a request for legal assistance to the competent authorities of Turkey. The case was initiated under the article of the Russian Criminal Code as to the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, and which inadvertently resulted in the death of two or more persons.

The Committee takes necessary measures to aid the Russian nationals to return to the Russian Federation; after their return, all necessary expert examinations and procedural actions will be immediately ensured, according to the Investigative Committee statement.