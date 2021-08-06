Investigators seek to detain ex-chair of Krasnodar court charged with fraud attempt

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:54 06/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 6 (RAPSI) – Investigators seek to place a former chairman of the Oktyabrsky District Court in Krasnodar Gennady Bairak charged with attempted fraud and abuse of power in detention, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports Friday.

Bairak has been arrested. He pled guilty in part during questioning.

A case against the former judge has been launched by the Investigative Committee’s Chairman Alexander Bastrykin.

According to the investigation, in 2021, Bairak illegally demanded 2.3 million rubles ($31,500) from his acquaintance. For this purpose, he prepared a claim to collect the money for allegedly provided legal services on behalf of an attorney.



