Germany extradites ex-Moscow Region official charged with fraud

17:57 05/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 5 (RAPSI) – A former official of the administration of the Moscow Region’s Chekhov District Igor Gryzhanov, who stands charged with large-scale fraud, on Thursday was extradited from Germany, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

According to investigators, from 2004 to 2016, Gryzhanov and other defendants organized and provided adding false information to the boundary documents in order to illegally acquire title to land plots in the Chekhov District. They also allegedly prepared forged entitling documents on the transfer of lands plots with the area of 5,099, 1,486 and 1,353 hectares to certain organizations and submitted them to the Federal Real Estate Cadastre Agency and the Land Cadastral Chamber.

These plots dropped out of the federal ownership that caused damage worth over 500 million rubles (about $7 million) to the state.

In August 2020, Gryzhanov was arrested in Germany.



