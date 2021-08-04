Russia’s Federal Chamber of Lawyers urges investigators to address attacks on lawyers

12:21 04/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 4 (RAPSI) — The Federal Chamber of Lawyers has turned to Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin in connection with the attacks on lawyers in Khakassia and the Khabarovsk Krai, the press service of the body informs RAPSI.

The letters sent to the head of the Investigative Committee contain a request to check and take the measures provided for by law on the facts of attacks on lawyer of the Chamber of Lawyers of the Republic of Khakassia Oleg Lytkin and lawyer of the Chamber of Lawyers the Jewish Autonomous Region Alexander Pecheritsa. The regional lawyers' chambers came out in defense of the lawyers and applied for support to the federal Chamber, according to the RAPSI's interlocutor.

The first incident, referred to in the letter to Bastrykin, took place on July 30 in Abakan: three unknown persons beat the lawyer of the local chamber Oleg Lytkin and punctured two wheels of his car. The appeal also mentions the second incident - the use of physical force against lawyer of the Chamber of the Jewish Autonomous Region Alexander Pecheritsa. The federal Chamber notes that the attacker, an inspector of the regional traffic police, used physical force against the lawyer at the moment when he was trying to provide legal assistance to his client.

The attacked lawyers allege the attacks were related to their professional activities. The regional chambers appealed to the investigating authorities, however, it has not yet been possible to ensure that the rights of the lawyers were protected, the federal Chamber notes.

After receiving the aforesaid reports from the regional chambers, the federal Chamber has been monitoring both situations and started to provide methodological support on issues related to the protection of the rights of the attacked lawyers to the regional chambers. Also, the Federal Chamber of Lawyers appealed to the Chairman of the Investigative Committee separately as to each incident requesting him to launch probes into the matter and take appropriate measures provided for by law, the body said.