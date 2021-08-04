Рейтинг@Mail.ru
04/08/2021 15:33

Actor Efremov’s appeal against sentence in fatal car crash case set for mid-September

Tags: road traffic accident, Car crash, Second cassation court of general jurisdiction, Mikhail Efremov, Russia
10:53 04/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 4 (RAPSI) – The Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction will consider an appeal filed by actor Mikhail Efremov against his sentence in the case over fatal traffic road traffic accident on September 15, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Efremov seeks to mitigate his sentence to “reasonable limits” as he is sure not to outlive these 7.5 years in custody. The convict also insists that driver Sergey Zakharov, who had died in the crash involving the actor, was not buckled up.

In October 2020, the Moscow City Court reduced jail sentence of Efremov by 6 months, from 8 to 7.5 years. The actor was found guilty of driving under influence (DUI) resulting in vehicular homicide.

As established by the court, on the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

Efremov admitted his guilt.

