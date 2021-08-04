Appeal against house arrest of attorney charged with fraud set for August 5

18:52 03/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 3 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court will hear an appeal against house arrest of attorney Timur Marshani charged with large-scale fraud on August 5, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

The lawyer has been put under house arrest until August 31 by the order of Moscow’s Kuntsevsky District Court.

Marshany works for the Team Legal Service law bureau. He is known for being an attorney for defendants in notorious cases over traffic accidents and medical industry.



