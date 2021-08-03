Рейтинг@Mail.ru
03/08/2021 10:51

Urals court grants parole to photographer convicted of killing model wife

Context
Tags: Parole, Murder, Court, Yekaterinburg, Russia
10:40 03/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 3 (RAPSI) - Urals photographer, Dmitry Loshagin, sentenced to 10 years in high-security colony for killing his wife, model Yulia Prokopyeva, was granted parole on Tuesday, RAPSI was told in the press service of the Chkalovsky District Court of Yekaterinburg.

The ruling has not taken effect yet; it can be appealed within 10 days.

In June 2015, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Yekaterinburg found Loshagin guilty of killing his wife and imprisoned him to 10 years. The court took mitigating circumstances into account. Loshagin has no previous convictions and has been described as having a good character. He also has some chronic diseases and is the father of a small child.

Prosecutors requested 13 years in a high security prison for Loshagin. During the first trial, the prosecution demanded the same sentence. However, on December 25, 2014, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Yekaterinburg handed down a not guilty verdict since there was no direct evidence in the case.

The prosecutor and the victim’s mother filed an appeal against the sentence. On February 26, the Sverdlovsk Court heard the appeal and overturned the verdict. The case was sent back for a review.

According to investigators, on August 23, 2013, the photographer was drunk and killed his wife during a fight, after which he took her body to the woods and left it on the side of a road. Later, the suspect returned to the scene to conceal the traces of the crime and to make the woman’s identification difficult by burning her head, the Investigative Department of the Sverdlovsk Region found.

 

