Owner of Moscow Region hospice gets over 6 years in penal colony in fatal fire case

14:01 02/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 2 (RAPSI) – An owner of a private hospice in the Moscow Region’s town of Krasnogorsk on Monday received 6 years and 5 months in penal colony in a case over the fire that had led to the death of 12 patients, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

The entrepreneur was found guilty of providing substandard services that resulted in the death of two and more persons.

Earlier, the defendant pled guilty, repented and paid victims for damage and funeral expenses.

According to case papers, in May 2020, the fire occurred in the hospice for old persons. During the blaze 9 people in the age from 66 to 90 died; 9 more were hospitalized. Later, three persons died in a hospital.



