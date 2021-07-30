Рейтинг@Mail.ru
30/07/2021 19:52

News

Director of regional tour firm gets 3 years in jail for stealing clients’ money

Tags: Travel, Embezzlement, Fraud, Lipetsk, Russia
17:29 30/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 30 (RAPSI) - A court in Russia’s town of Lipetsk on Friday sentenced the director of a local tourist agency Tatiana Yermakova to 3 years in jail for stealing over 1 million rubles ($14,000) from the firm’s clients, the press service of the Lipetsk Regional Court reports.

Moreover, the court granted civil claims against the entrepreneur totaling to more than 371,000 rubles.

According to case papers, from May 1, 2018 to May 30, 2019, Yermakova received over 1 million rubles from the clients for tours to Karelia, Moscow, Volgograd, St. Petersburg and Georgia and embezzled the money.  Over 90 people were caused financial damage.

She pled guilty in part.

