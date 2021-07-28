Four participants of Moscow winter rally to stay under house arrest

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:38 28/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 28 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Wednesday dismissed appeals against extension of house arrest of four participants of an unauthorized rally held in Moscow in winter, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Employees of Alexey Navalny’s foundation Kira Yarmysh and Oleg Stepanov, Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina and municipal lawmaker Dmitry Baranovsky are charged with breaching sanitary and epidemiological rules.

According to the Interior Ministry, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among the rally participants. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.



