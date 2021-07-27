Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
27/07/2021 05:12

News

Print this

Russia’s Prosecutor General orders tougher supervision over cases filed with ECHR

Tags: Criminal justice, ECHR, The Prosecutor General's Office, Igor Krasnov, Russia
16:17 26/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 26 (RAPSI) — Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has ordered to strengthen supervision over the legality of actions and procedural decisions in criminal cases, in which citizens filed complaints with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The order envisages that there is to be organized the analysis of the materials of inspections and criminal cases with the aim of checking the legality of actions and procedural decisions, as well as the completeness and sufficiency of measures prosecutors and preliminary investigation bodies took to restore violated rights of citizens, if those initiated the procedure of examination thereof with ECHR by filing respective complaints. In case violations are detected, prosecutors are to take measures to remedy the breaches. At least once every six months prosecutors are to analyze the nature, causes and contexts of the violations that were the basis for applying to ECHR, and to ensure timely prevention and suppression thereof, the Prosecutor General's order reads.

It follows from the text of the document that prosecutor's offices are obliged to quarterly analyze how investigative authorities comply with relevant laws when receiving, registering and taking actions as to reports of crimes, as well as the reasons and conditions that contribute to violations of laws.

Krasnov urged prosecutors to focus on timely prevention and suppression of violations, as well as causes and contexts, which were the basis for applying to ECHR.

If there is an initiated procedure for considering a complaint by ECHR (at all stages of this procedure, starting from filing a complaint with this judicial body and up to the execution of the ECHR judgment), prosecutors are immediately to put under their control the materials of inspections and criminal cases, according to the document, and take measures within their competence if needed.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Prosecutor General orders tougher supervision over cases filed with ECHR

16:17 26/07/2021 Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has ordered to strengthen supervision over the legality of actions and procedural decisions in criminal cases, in which citizens filed complaints with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Prosecutor General orders tougher supervision over cases filed with ECHR

16:17 26/07/2021 Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has ordered to strengthen supervision over the legality of actions and procedural decisions in criminal cases, in which citizens filed complaints with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Prosecuted ex-journalist Safronov questioned in his defense lawyer’s case

15:09 26/07/2021 Investigators have questioned former journalist Ivan Safronov, who stands charged with treason, as a witness in a criminal case against his attorney Ivan Pavlov.

Cabinet’s Law-Making Commission backs bill to seize debtors’ foreign travel passports

13:30 26/07/2021 The Government Law-Making Commission has backed a legislative proposal to seize foreign travel passports from citizens having debts or other restrictions for travelling abroad, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev has told RAPSI.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100