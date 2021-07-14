Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Killer gets 9.5 years behind bars for attempted murder of lawyer

Tags: Attempted murder, The Prosecutor General's Office, Kemerovo region, Russia
15:22 14/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 14 (RAPSI) — A man was sentenced by a court in Russia’s Kemerovo region to 9.5 years in a colony for trying to kill a lawyer, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office told RAPSI. 

The attack took place in November 2019, when the man fired at the lawyer twice. However, the second shot failed because a cartridge jammed in the pistol the killer used.

The defendant was arrested at the scene, the lawyer received timely medical assistance, thanks to this he survived, the body’s statement reads.

For committing the said crime, the convict was paid $10,000 by the organizer of the crime; he also was given a fake passport, firearms and cartridges for it. 

The criminal case against the organizer of the crime has been sent to the court for consideration on the merits, the Prosecutor General's Office said in the statement.

Killer gets 9.5 years behind bars for attempted murder of lawyer

Killer gets 9.5 years behind bars for attempted murder of lawyer

