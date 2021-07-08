Son of gold mining company founder arrested in absentia – Moscow court

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:39 08/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 8 (RAPSI) — Moscow's Tverskoy District Court has arrested in absentia Alexey Maslovsky, son of Pavel Maslovsky, the former director of gold mining company Petropavlovsk Plc, the press service of the court informs RAPSI on Thursday.

The Tverskoy District Court ruled to detain Maslovsky for a period of two months from the date of his transfer to Russian authorities in the event of extradition or deportation to the national territory, or from the moment he is apprehended on the territory of the Russian Federation, court said.

Alexey Maslovsky had been charged with embezzlement on an especially large scale.

Currently, Pavel Maslovsky is being held in custody. Investigators believe that in 2018 he and sine other defendants involved in the case embezzled about 100 million rubles (about $1.3 million at the current exchange rate) of the enterprise.

Petropavlovsk Plc is a large gold mining company registered in London. The mines are located in the Russian Far East.