Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
08/07/2021 22:31

News

Print this

Son of gold mining company founder arrested in absentia – Moscow court

Tags: Gold, Mine, Arrest, Embezzlement, Russia
17:39 08/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 8 (RAPSI) — Moscow's Tverskoy District Court has arrested in absentia Alexey Maslovsky, son of Pavel Maslovsky, the former director of gold mining company Petropavlovsk Plc, the press service of the court informs RAPSI on Thursday.

The Tverskoy District Court ruled to detain Maslovsky for a period of two months from the date of his transfer to Russian authorities in the event of extradition or deportation to the national territory, or from the moment he is apprehended on the territory of the Russian Federation, court said.

Alexey Maslovsky had been charged with embezzlement on an especially large scale.

Currently, Pavel Maslovsky is being held in custody. Investigators believe that in 2018 he and sine other defendants involved in the case embezzled about 100 million rubles (about $1.3 million at the current exchange rate) of the enterprise.

Petropavlovsk Plc is a large gold mining company registered in London. The mines are located in the Russian Far East. 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Son of gold mining company founder arrested in absentia – Moscow court

17:39 08/07/2021 Moscow's Tverskoy District Court has arrested in absentia Alexey Maslovsky, son of Pavel Maslovsky, the former director of gold mining company Petropavlovsk Plc.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Son of gold mining company founder arrested in absentia – Moscow court

17:39 08/07/2021 Moscow's Tverskoy District Court has arrested in absentia Alexey Maslovsky, son of Pavel Maslovsky, the former director of gold mining company Petropavlovsk Plc.

Spain extradites Russian businessman accused of $16 mln embezzlement

16:06 08/07/2021 Spain has granted extradition of businessman Vladimir Kovalenko to Russia as part of a case over embezzlement over 1.2 billion rubles ($16 million) from the Moscow United Power Grid Company (MOESK)

Perm resident to appear before court in the case of the rehabilitation of Nazism

14:44 08/07/2021 The Perm Regional Court is to consider a criminal case against Maxim Gusev, who posted a photo of the former head of the Cossack reserve of the German SS Andrey Shkuro, on the Immortal Regiment website.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100