Detention centre officers ordered to report detainees’ hospitalization within 24 hours

© pixabay.com

16:20 06/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 6 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev has signed an order obliging employees of temporary detention facilities to notify relatives of first-aid dressing or hospitalization of detainees within 24 hours.

Under the decree, a special mark will be added to a medical journal in case of the detainees’ health worsening resulted in the first-aid dressing or hospitalization.

Police officers rendering first aid to crime and casualty victims have the same obligation, the document reads.



