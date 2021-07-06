Asset sale procedure against ex-owner of MIEL Group extended for 6 months

© ТАСС/Ведомости

10:24 06/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 6 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court has extended an asset sale procedure against founder of one of the largest federal chains of real estate agencies in Russia MIEL Group Grigory Kulikov for 6 months, according to court records.

In November 2018, the court granted Kulikov’s application seeking to allocate him monthly funds for payment of personal needs and maintainance of minor children.

In September 2018, the Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals confirmed his 207.6 million-ruble ($3 million) debt to the Bank at Krasniye Vorota (Red Gates). The applicant thus failed to challenge the ruling including the debt to the bank into the creditors’ demands list.

In mid-June 2016, Kulikov was declared bankrupt.

Bankruptcy procedure has been initiated against Kulikov as an individual entrepreneur. Later, all assets belonging to the businessman must be sold out and the raised funds should be returned to creditors.

In early June of the same year, Kulikov was arrested in Latvia by the request of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office. He faces extradition to Russia.

Russian investigators allege that Kulikov is responsible for large scale embezzlement of funds from investors of the elite settlement Barvikha Village. The cost of the settlement, according to MIEL Group, is estimated at 4.17 billion rubles ($60 million). The Main Investigative Directorate of Moscow police charged Kulikov in absentia. Later, Kulikov was arrested in absentia. He was put on the international wanted list.



