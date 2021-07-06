Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
06/07/2021 13:14

News

Print this

Asset sale procedure against ex-owner of MIEL Group extended for 6 months

Context
Tags: Bankruptcy, Moscow Commercial Court, MIEL Group, Grigoriy Kulikov, Russia
10:24 06/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 6 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court has extended an asset sale procedure against founder of one of the largest federal chains of real estate agencies in Russia MIEL Group Grigory Kulikov for 6 months, according to court records.

In November 2018, the court granted Kulikov’s application seeking to allocate him monthly funds for payment of personal needs and maintainance of minor children. 

In September 2018, the Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals confirmed his 207.6 million-ruble ($3 million) debt to the Bank at Krasniye Vorota (Red Gates). The applicant thus failed to challenge the ruling including the debt to the bank into the creditors’ demands list.

In mid-June 2016, Kulikov was declared bankrupt.

Bankruptcy procedure has been initiated against Kulikov as an individual entrepreneur. Later, all assets belonging to the businessman must be sold out and the raised funds should be returned to creditors.

In early June of the same year, Kulikov was arrested in Latvia by the request of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office. He faces extradition to Russia.

Russian investigators allege that Kulikov is responsible for large scale embezzlement of funds from investors of the elite settlement Barvikha Village. The cost of the settlement, according to MIEL Group, is estimated at 4.17 billion rubles ($60 million). The Main Investigative Directorate of Moscow police charged Kulikov in absentia. Later, Kulikov was arrested in absentia. He was put on the international wanted list.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Asset sale procedure against ex-owner of MIEL Group extended for 6 months

10:24 06/07/2021 The Moscow Commercial Court has extended an asset sale procedure against founder of one of the largest federal chains of real estate agencies in Russia MIEL Group Grigory Kulikov for 6 months.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Convicted of bribery ex-governor Belykh becomes defendant in new case

13:03 06/07/2021 The investigating authorities have opened a criminal case over abuse of power against ex-governor of the Kirov region Nikita Belykh.

Russian Supreme Court upholds $7K fine imposed on journalist for terrorism justification

12:42 06/07/2021 The Supreme Court of Russia on Tuesday dismissed a cassation appeal filed by journalist of the radio Echo of Moscow in Pskov Svetlana Prokopyeva againsts imposition of 500,000-ruble ($7,000) fine on her for justifying terrorism.

Asset sale procedure against ex-owner of MIEL Group extended for 6 months

10:24 06/07/2021 The Moscow Commercial Court has extended an asset sale procedure against founder of one of the largest federal chains of real estate agencies in Russia MIEL Group Grigory Kulikov for 6 months.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100