American student’s 9-year sentence for resistance to Moscow police upheld

© Moskva city news agency, Andrey Nikerichev

17:52 28/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 28 (RAPSI) - The Moscow City Court on Monday upheld sentence given to a student from the United States Trevor Reed jailed for 9 years for using violence against Moscow police officers, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

In July 2020, Moscow’s Golovinsky District Court convicted and sentenced Reed. In addition to the prison term, the court also recovered 100,000 rubles ($1,400) from the defendant in compensation for moral harm per injured person.

In 2019, Trevor being under the influence of alcohol resisted two Moscow police officers breaking uniform of one of them and beating another one.



