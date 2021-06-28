Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Businessman charged with $2.6 million embezzlement freed from house arrest

MOSCOW, June 28 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Cheremushkinsky District Court on Monday mitigated restrictive measure against businessman Vasily Boiko-Veliky charged with embezzling over 190 million rubles ($2.6 million) from Credit-Express bank by changing it from house arrest to restraining order, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

He was arrested in June 2019. In early June, prosecutors approved indictment against Boiko-Veliky. The defendant pleads not guilty.

Other defendants in the case are CEO of the Rostov bank Credit-Express Alla Kabanova, her son Konstantin Kabanov, bank shareholder Tatiana Makarenko, chief accountant of the credit organization Maria Antonova, chief of the bank’s loan department and its senior economist Egor Pikhtin.

Depending on the alleged role, they are charged with large-scale embezzlement committed by an organized group, money laundering.

According to investigators, from 2013 to 2018, the defendants along with ex-head of a Moscow branch office of Credit-Express bank Elena Chuyeva and treasury chief Natalya Tsipinova stole over 190 million rubles from the credit organization by execution of forged loan agreements with former clients of the banks and employees of the defendants firms. Chuyeva and Tsipinova signed plea deal with investigators.

In late April, Moscow’s Cheremushkinsky District Court sentenced Chuyeva to 3 years in penal colony for embezzlement. The court also granted the Deposit Insurance Agency’s civil claim filed on behalf of the bank and recovered over 88.6 million rubles ($1.2 million) from the woman.

