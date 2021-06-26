Former judge gets 7 years in jail for graft in Samara Region

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:39 25/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 25 (RAPSI) – Ex-judge of the Volzhsky District Court of the Samara Region Mikhail Burtsev has been sentenced to 7 years in high-security penal colony for taking a bribe, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

He is also banned from holding public authority posts for 5 years, the statement reads.

In September 2019, Burtsev demanded 500,000 rubles ($7,000) for granting a petition for parole filed by a convict. A month later he was arrested by law enforcement after receiving 250,000 rubles as a bribe from an intermediary.

In November 2019, the qualification board of judges of the Samara Region terminated the powers of Burtsev.



