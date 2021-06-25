Rospatent cancels registration of Ferre mark in name of Russian at request of Ferrari

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:11 25/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 25 (RAPSI) — The Chamber for Patent Disputes has found invalid the protection of the Ferre trademark registered in the name of a Russian individual entrepreneur at a request by Ferrari, the body informs in a statement.

The Italian company reported that it owned the rights to several trademarks that are confusingly similar to the disputed trademark registered in the name of individual entrepreneur Anatoly Krayniy from Stary Oskol town.

The applicant insisted that the disputed trademark contained a number of visual and verbal elements, which could be confused with most memorable elements used by Ferrari, and which consumers easily recognized and associated with this company.

The arguments of the applicant were supported by an expert conclusion about the similarity of one of its marks and the trademark of the entrepreneur from Russia.