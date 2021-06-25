Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/06/2021 15:13

News

Print this

Rospatent cancels registration of Ferre mark in name of Russian at request of Ferrari

Tags: Trademark, Rospatent, Italy, Russia
13:11 25/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 25 (RAPSI) — The Chamber for Patent Disputes has found invalid the protection of the Ferre trademark registered in the name of a Russian individual entrepreneur at a request by Ferrari, the body informs in a statement.

The Italian company reported that it owned the rights to several trademarks that are confusingly similar to the disputed trademark registered in the name of individual entrepreneur Anatoly Krayniy from Stary Oskol town.

The applicant insisted that the disputed trademark contained a number of visual and verbal elements, which could be confused with most memorable elements used by Ferrari, and which consumers easily recognized and associated with this company.

The arguments of the applicant were supported by an expert conclusion about the similarity of one of its marks and the trademark of the entrepreneur from Russia.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Rospatent cancels registration of Ferre mark in name of Russian at request of Ferrari

13:11 25/06/2021 The Chamber for Patent Disputes has found invalid the protection of the Ferre trademark registered in the name of a Russian individual entrepreneur at a request by Ferrari.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Rospatent cancels registration of Ferre mark in name of Russian at request of Ferrari

13:11 25/06/2021 The Chamber for Patent Disputes has found invalid the protection of the Ferre trademark registered in the name of a Russian individual entrepreneur at a request by Ferrari.

Driver beaten by Russian football players wins $3,000 compensation for moral harm

10:55 25/06/2021 Moscow’s Savelovsky District Court has collected 200,000 rubles (about $3,000) jointly from football players Pavel Mamayev and Alexander Kokorin and two other participants of the scuffle with a journalist’s driver in 2019.

Around 3,000 disabled people turned to Russian Ombudsman in last 3 years - Moskalkova

14:03 25/06/2021 About 3,000 mobility impaired citizens have turned to Russia’s Federal Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova in the last three years.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100