Former top manager of Russia’s Central Bank put in detention on embezzlement allegations

17:25 18/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 18 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Friday put ex-deputy chairman of the Central Bank Konstantin Korishchenko as part of an embezzlement case until August 16, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Reportedly, he is involved in stealing on 3.2 billion rubles (over $44 million) from Investbank.

Between 2002 and 2008, Korishchenko was a deputy chairma of Russia’s Central Bank. Currently, he is a head of the share market and financial engineering department in the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.