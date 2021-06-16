Рейтинг@Mail.ru
16/06/2021 16:34

Chinese poachers who crossed Russian border to catch frogs sentenced to jail terms

Tags: Border control, Environment, The Prosecutor General's Office, China, Primorsky Krai, Russia
11:54 16/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 16 (RAPSI) — A court in Primorsky Krai sentenced two Chinese citizens, who had illegally crossed the Russian border to catch frogs and fish, to 19 and 18 months in a penal colony, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation informs RAPSI.  

Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives, who arrested the men, found 268 illegally caught individuals of Far Eastern frogs and 12 individuals of fish.

As established by the court, two foreign citizens, acting as co-conspirators to extract aquatic biological resources (frogs and fish) on the territory of the Primorsky Krai, without proper permission, without having documents for the right to enter Russia, illegally crossed the state border of the Russian Federation, the statement reads.

Chinese citizens were found guilty of illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation without valid documents for the right to enter the country and without proper permission obtained in the manner prescribed by law, committed by a group of persons acting in collusion.

Chinese poachers who crossed Russian border to catch frogs sentenced to jail terms

11:54 16/06/2021 A court in Primorsky Krai sentenced two Chinese citizens, who had illegally crossed the Russian border to catch frogs and fish, to 19 and 18 months in a penal colony.
