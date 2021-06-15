Expert of Russian Foreign Ministry gets 5 years in jail for $1 mln embezzlement

13:48 15/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 15 (RAPSI) – The Presnensky District Court of Moscow on Tuesday sentenced Natalya Agaltsova, an expert of the Currency and Finance Department of Russia’s Foreign Ministry to 5 years in penal colony for embezzling about $1 million, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Moreover, the court recovered over 67 million rubles (over $900,000) from the woman, therefore granting the Ministry’s civil claim in part.

The court found that Agaltsova embezzled around $1 million from Russia’s Foreign Ministry. Reportedly, the funds received from Iran for consular services disappeared after encashment. A part of insufficient payment was found in the defendant’s office room.



