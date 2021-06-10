Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Alleged murderer of Sochi bailiffs put in detention

Tags: Pre-trial detention, Murder, Attempted murder, Federal Bailiff Service, Sochi, Russia
13:42 10/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 10 (RAPSI) – The Central District Court of Sochi on Thursday placed a local resident charged accused of killing two court bailiffs in detention, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

The man stands charged with infringement on life of persons executing justice and attempted murder of two and more people.

According to investigators, on June 9, two bailiffs came to the defendant in order to execute a judgment on the demolition of unwarranted construction. The 60-year owner of the buildings demanded that the bailiffs left his territory and shot them and a man involved in demolition at least three times. As a result, the bailiffs received gunshot wounds and died on the scene. The third victims survived and received medical assistance.


