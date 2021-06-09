Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Alleged leader of notorious Russian gang charged with murders faces trial

11:38 09/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 9 (RAPSI) – The Southern District Military Court will hear a criminal case over organization an organized criminal group and multiple murders against alleged leader of the notorious organized-crime syndicate Aslan Gagiyev, the Supreme Court’s press service has told RAPSI.

Gagieyev’s detention was previously extended until September 13.

Russian investigators claim that Gagiyev’s gang has been operating since 2004 and includes over 50 members. Members of the gang committed more than 60 counts of murder in Moscow, Moscow Region and North Ossetia including murders of officials, law enforcement officers and businessmen.

Gagiyev was put on the international wanted list in October 2014. Five months later he was arrested in Austria where he was extradited from in 2018. 

The alleged leader of the gang pleaded not guilty to multiple murders and denied involvement in the organization of a criminal group and robberies with violence and withheld evidence, according to investigators. 

If convicted he could face life imprisonment.

Over 20 members of the gang have already been convicted and are serving long prison terms. 


