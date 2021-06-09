Investigation opened into deadly fire in Russia's Ryazan hospital

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

10:59 09/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 9 (RAPSI) – A probe was launched on Wednesday after the fire situation in the hospital of N.A. Semashko in Russia’s town of Ryazan that resulted in the death of three persons, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

A case is opened over negligent homicide.

According to investigators, the blaze occurred in the intensive care unit at the hospital. Three persons died, seven people were admitted to hospital with the signs of combustion gases poisoning and burns.



