08/06/2021 22:09

News

Moscow Business Ombudsman to follow up cases of detained entrepreneurs

Tags: Pre-trial detention, Rights of entrepreneurs, Business, Penitentiary system, Tatyana Mineyeva, Russia
16:25 08/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 8 (RAPSI) — Moscow Business Rights Commissioner Tatiana Mineyeva and Deputy Moscow Prosecutor Sergey Savenkov are planning to visit businessmen awaiting trial in pretrial detention during the year, the press service of the Business Ombudsman informs on Tuesday.

Mineyeva, together with Savenkov, head of the Moscow Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service Sergey Moroz, chairman of the Moscow Public Supervisory Board Georgy Volkov and Public Commissioner for Interaction with Law Enforcement and Oversight Bodies Yevgeny Korchago hosted a meeting with entrepreneurs who are in custody in Moscow Pretrial Detention Center No. 5.

According to the press service of the Business Ombudsman, ten persons under investigation on charges of serious fraud or fraud committed by an organized group filed complaints about unjustified criminal prosecution. Some of them, during the reception, complained about frequent red tape instances in the course of investigation of their criminal cases, about the exceeding of the established investigation timelines and about the absence of investigative actions during the year. As a result of the meeting, four persons under investigation filed petitions for mitigation of the restraint measures undertaken with respect to them. Most of the appeals were taken under the control of the Business Ombudsman.

It is not the first time that the businessmen under investigation are appealing to the Business Rights Commissioner to find a solution to the red tape problem. However, there were no complaints about the conditions of detention, the statement reads. After the meeting had been over, Mineyeva and Savenkov discussed systemic problems and agreed to cooperate in monitoring how the situation unfolds throughout the year.

