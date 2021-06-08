Son of ex-Prime Minister of Russia’s Dagestan acquitted of student murder

11:37 08/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 8 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court on Tuesday basing on the jurors’ verdict acquitted Murtuzali Medzhidov, the son of ex-head of Dagestan’s government Mukhtar Medzhidov, of murder of a female student of Moscow State University of Foreign Affairs, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

A 30 million-ruble (over $410,000) claim filed by the injured party against the defendant was dismissed.

On Monday, jurors found Medzhidov not guilty of murder.

Investigators claimed that the man beat the young woman and then forced her out of a fourth-story window.



