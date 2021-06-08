Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
08/06/2021 13:44

News

Print this

Russian attorney placed in detention in $55,000 bribery case

Tags: Pre-trial detention, Bribery, Lawyer, Court, Krasnodar Region, Russia
10:59 08/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 8 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Novorossiysk has detained attorney Dmitry Novikov as part of a 4 milllion-ruble ($55,000) graft case until August 3, the press service of the Krasnodar Krai Court reports.

Novikov is suspected of attempted mediation in bribery on a large scale.

According to investigators, the suspect and his assistant promised to help a defendant in a criminal case in reclassification of charges and imposition of non-custodial sentence on him for an award worth 4 million rubles.

The crime was prevented; the lawyer and his accomplice were arrested by law enforcement.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian attorney placed in detention in $55,000 bribery case

10:59 08/06/2021 A court in Russia’s Novorossiysk has detained attorney Dmitry Novikov as part of a 4 milllion-ruble ($55,000) graft case until August 3.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian attorney placed in detention in $55,000 bribery case

10:59 08/06/2021 A court in Russia’s Novorossiysk has detained attorney Dmitry Novikov as part of a 4 milllion-ruble ($55,000) graft case until August 3.

Son of ex-Prime Minister of Russia’s Dagestan acquitted of student murder

11:37 08/06/2021 Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court on Tuesday basing on the jurors’ verdict acquitted Murtuzali Medzhidov, the son of ex-head of Dagestan’s government Mukhtar Medzhidov, of murder of a female student of Moscow State University of Foreign Affairs.

Businessman charged with $2.6 million embezzlement to go on trial

15:17 07/06/2021 Prosecutors have approved indictment against businessman Vasily Boiko-Veliky charged with embezzling over 190 million rubles ($2.6 million) from Credit-Express bank.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100