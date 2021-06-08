Russian attorney placed in detention in $55,000 bribery case

10:59 08/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 8 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Novorossiysk has detained attorney Dmitry Novikov as part of a 4 milllion-ruble ($55,000) graft case until August 3, the press service of the Krasnodar Krai Court reports.

Novikov is suspected of attempted mediation in bribery on a large scale.

According to investigators, the suspect and his assistant promised to help a defendant in a criminal case in reclassification of charges and imposition of non-custodial sentence on him for an award worth 4 million rubles.

The crime was prevented; the lawyer and his accomplice were arrested by law enforcement.