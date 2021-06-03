Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
03/06/2021 16:47

News

Print this

Detention of ex-Khabarovsk Krai Governor extended for month as part of murder case

Context
Tags: Pre-trial detention, Murder, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Sergey Furgal, Khabarovsk, Moscow, Russia
15:52 03/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Thursday extended detention of ex-Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with masterminding murders in 2004-2005 until July 7, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Investigation into Furgal was completed in early February.

Investigators believe Furgal took decisions to commit the crimes in order to move forward his personal business interests. According to the Investigative Committee, the murder of entrepreneur Yevgeny Zorya was connected with a long conflict with Furgal and court proceedings over a concrete plant purchased by Zorya. The victim had been killed a day before an obvious verdict was delivered, investigators state.

One more alleged victim of Furgal was his partner Oleg Bulatov. After his murder, the defendant acquired his share in their common business, a company engaged in buy-in and resale of scrap iron, , according to the investigation.

Investigators claim that the former Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai was involved in the attempted assassination of scrap iron businessman Alexander Smolsky outbidding competitors. 

Moreover, a local resident Roman Sandalov was killed for commercial reasons. A driver of Furgal took the rap.

Furgal was arrested on July 9. According to investigators, all crimes were committed by an organized criminal group led by Furgal in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur Regions in 2004-2005. Earlier, four alleged members of the gang were arrested and placed in detention.

Born in the Amur Region, Furgal worked as general physician at a hospital more than 6 years before the start of his political career. After being discharged from healthcare in 1999, he went in for business, according to his biography on the Khabarovsk Krai government’s website. He was elected as the State Duma lawmaker three times.

In September 2018, he was elected as a Khabarovsk Region governor by popular vote.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Detention of ex-Khabarovsk Krai Governor extended for month as part of murder case

15:52 03/06/2021 Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Thursday extended detention of ex-Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with masterminding murders in 2004-2005 until July 7.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Supreme Court upholds $370 mln debt of former co-owner of troubled refinery to Sberbank

10:38 03/06/2021 The Supreme Court of Russia has denied a cassation appeal by board chairman of New Stream oil and gas company and former co-owner of troubled Antipinsky refinery Dmitry Mazurov charged with embezzlement seeking to review his 28 billion-ruble debt (over $370 million) to Sberbank.

Three German organizations enter Russia’s list of undesirable NGOs

11:01 03/06/2021 The Justice Ministry of Russia has added three German organizations in the list of foreign and international NGOs recognized as undesirable in the Russian Federation.

Former federal property management official gets 7.5 years in custody for embezzlement

12:57 03/06/2021 Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Thursday sentenced ex-deputy head of the Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo) Elena Patkina to 7.5 years in penal colony for embezzling 150 million rubles ($2 million).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100