Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
03/06/2021 16:47

News

Print this

Former federal property management official gets 7.5 years in custody for embezzlement

Tags: Embezzlement, Rosimushchestvo, Moscow's Meshchansky District Court, Russia
12:57 03/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Thursday sentenced ex-deputy head of the Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo) Elena Patkina to 7.5 years in penal colony for embezzling 150 million rubles ($2 million), the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Additionally, she was fined 700,000 rubles (about $10,000) and barred from holding managerial, business and administrative posts for 3 years. 

She was taken in custody in the courtroom.

The court also convicted and sentenced four other defendants in the case. They received jail terms ranging from 3.5 to nearly 5 years. One of them got suspended sentence, two other defendants were released from sentence as they actually served it out under house arrest.

Moreover, the court granted a prosecutor’s claim and recovered about 155 million jointly from the defendants.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Former federal property management official gets 7.5 years in custody for embezzlement

12:57 03/06/2021 Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Thursday sentenced ex-deputy head of the Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo) Elena Patkina to 7.5 years in penal colony for embezzling 150 million rubles ($2 million).
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Supreme Court upholds $370 mln debt of former co-owner of troubled refinery to Sberbank

10:38 03/06/2021 The Supreme Court of Russia has denied a cassation appeal by board chairman of New Stream oil and gas company and former co-owner of troubled Antipinsky refinery Dmitry Mazurov charged with embezzlement seeking to review his 28 billion-ruble debt (over $370 million) to Sberbank.

Three German organizations enter Russia’s list of undesirable NGOs

11:01 03/06/2021 The Justice Ministry of Russia has added three German organizations in the list of foreign and international NGOs recognized as undesirable in the Russian Federation.

Former federal property management official gets 7.5 years in custody for embezzlement

12:57 03/06/2021 Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Thursday sentenced ex-deputy head of the Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo) Elena Patkina to 7.5 years in penal colony for embezzling 150 million rubles ($2 million).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100