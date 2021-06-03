Former federal property management official gets 7.5 years in custody for embezzlement

12:57 03/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Thursday sentenced ex-deputy head of the Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo) Elena Patkina to 7.5 years in penal colony for embezzling 150 million rubles ($2 million), the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Additionally, she was fined 700,000 rubles (about $10,000) and barred from holding managerial, business and administrative posts for 3 years.

She was taken in custody in the courtroom.

The court also convicted and sentenced four other defendants in the case. They received jail terms ranging from 3.5 to nearly 5 years. One of them got suspended sentence, two other defendants were released from sentence as they actually served it out under house arrest.

Moreover, the court granted a prosecutor’s claim and recovered about 155 million jointly from the defendants.



