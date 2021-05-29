Rally order violation case against Russian actress closed

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:51 28/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 28 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court on Friday terminated administrative proceedings against actress Yana Troyanova over violation the order of organization of an unauthorized rally, attorney Anna Stavitskaya told RAPSI.

The case was closed for absence of elements of offence in the act.

Troyanova stood charged with organization the January 23 rally in the form of outreach.

Yana Troyanova is a famous Russian film, television and theatre actress.



