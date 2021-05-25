Man accused of $150K agricultural equipment leasing fraud goes on trial

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:27 25/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 25 (RAPSI) – Keldimurat Dzhumashev born in the Stavropolsky Krai born in 1983 will stand trial in an 11 million-ruble ($150,000) agricultural equipment leasing fraud case, RAPSI has learnt from the Investigative Committee.

According to the investigation, Dzhumashev acted along with other members of an organized group. In July 2012 through July 2013, under the guise of conclusion of lease agreements for supplying agricultural equipment with Rosagroleasing company, they stole over 11 million rubles.

Investigation into Dzhumashev is completed while the probe into the others is underway. Their assets have been seized.



