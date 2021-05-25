Ex-journalist Safronov charged with treason to stay detained until July

MOSCOW, May 25 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s decision to extend detention of ex-newspaper journalist Ivan Safronov charged with treason until July 7, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that Safronov had been charged over his activities as advisor to a head of the state corporation Roscosmos but not for his journalistic work. Allegedly, he transferred information to officers of one of the European intelligence bodies, Putin added.

Safronov was apprehended and detained in early July 2020. After his arrest, the Roscosmos press service said the case was not connected with the work in the company. Treason charges were brought against him on July 13.

Investigators claim Safronov has transmitted secret military information to the Czech intelligence services which, as it known, are linked to the U.S. security agencies. The defendant pleads not guilty.

The former reporter of Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers was appointed as advisor of Dmitry Rogozin in May 2020 after a scandal related to the publication of an explosive article about possible resignation of the Federation Council head Valentina Matviyenko.



