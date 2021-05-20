Superservice Digital Enforcement Proceedings to be put in operation in 2022

14:30 20/05/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, May 20 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) — Superservice Digital Enforcement Proceedings, the model of which the executive authorities are currently working on, should start working in 2022, according to Deputy Minister of the Russian Justice Ministry Yevgeniy Zabarchuk at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPBILF) 9¾.

As noted during the discussion, the need to create such a superservice is due to the enormous burden on bailiffs. According to the moderator of the discussion, Head of the Department of Civil Proceedings and Organization of Court Bailiff Service at the All-Russian State University of Justice Vladimir Gureev, the Federal Bailiff Service of Russia initiates 100 million enforcement proceedings per year.

According to Zabarchuk, before the superservice is put in operation, legislators need to exclude any possibility of mistaken identification of debtors. By now, the State Duma has adopted in the first reading a bill that will oblige courts to mark case materials with a unique identifiers alongside the dates and places of birth of individual debtors. Most likely it will be the insurance number of an individual personal account.

This bill also obliges banks to transmit data to bailiffs within an hour after payment of the debt so that they can quickly remove restrictions, the Deputy Minister of Justice said.

As Zabarchuk assured the participants of the discussion, as early as next year, bailiffs should start working in the "Digital Enforcement Proceedings" mode.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Dmitry Oguryaev said that the work of bailiffs turned out to be one of the most difficult for its digitalization because of a very large and heterogeneous number of participants. These are individuals, companies, government bodies, and even states - among them are debtors and claimants. And all this must be taken into account when creating special services and applications, Oguryaev explained.

First Deputy Director of the Federal Bailiffs' Service – First Deputy Chief Bailiff Olga Pomigalova observed that the task to develop digitalization was set for the service in 2019. It is being introduced in stages. There are tasks for 2021, for 2022, for 2024. For example, by the end of 2021, the service must ensure that the parties receive electronic images of all procedural documents through the Unified Portal of Public Services (EPGU). By now, any petitions and statements can be transmitted via this portal. The Bailiff Service is also in the process of establishing electronic interaction with counterparties such as courts, government agencies, credit institutions. The latter is necessary to obtain information about the property status of debtors, the deputy chief bailiff noted.

Head of the Federal Treasury Roman Artyukhin said that one of the aspects of ensuring the operation of the superservice is the conduct of transactions, and to implement this task, the State Information System on State and Municipal Payments was chosen, since it ensures the reception, accounting of and transfer of information between its participants, among which are administrators of budget revenues, organizations for receiving payments, portals, multifunctional centers. The Treasury carries out the functions of its creation, maintenance, development and servicing. In order to connect the block of enforcement proceedings to this system it is needed to create a register of enforcement proceedings. And the register is the core of the superservice as concerns monetary claims, the official stressed.