Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
20/05/2021 18:13

News

Print this

Superservice Digital Enforcement Proceedings to be put in operation in 2022

Tags: Digitalisation, Justice, Internet, International Legal Forum, Federal Bailiff Service, Justice Ministry, St. Petersburg, Russia
14:30 20/05/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, May 20 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) — Superservice Digital Enforcement Proceedings, the model of which the executive authorities are currently working on, should start working in 2022, according to Deputy Minister of the Russian Justice Ministry Yevgeniy Zabarchuk at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPBILF) 9¾. 

As noted during the discussion, the need to create such a superservice is due to the enormous burden on bailiffs. According to the moderator of the discussion, Head of the Department of Civil Proceedings and Organization of Court Bailiff Service at the All-Russian State University of Justice Vladimir Gureev, the Federal Bailiff Service of Russia initiates 100 million enforcement proceedings per year.

According to Zabarchuk, before the superservice is put in operation, legislators need to exclude any possibility of mistaken identification of debtors. By now, the State Duma has adopted in the first reading a bill that will oblige courts to mark case materials with a unique identifiers alongside the dates and places of birth of individual debtors. Most likely it will be the insurance number of an individual personal account.

This bill also obliges banks to transmit data to bailiffs within an hour after payment of the debt so that they can quickly remove restrictions, the Deputy Minister of Justice said.

As Zabarchuk assured the participants of the discussion, as early as next year, bailiffs should start working in the "Digital Enforcement Proceedings" mode.  

Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Dmitry Oguryaev said that the work of bailiffs turned out to be one of the most difficult for its digitalization because of a very large and heterogeneous number of participants. These are individuals, companies, government bodies, and even states - among them are debtors and claimants. And all this must be taken into account when creating special services and applications, Oguryaev explained. 

First Deputy Director of the Federal Bailiffs' Service – First Deputy Chief Bailiff Olga Pomigalova observed that the task to develop digitalization was set for the service in 2019. It is being introduced in stages. There are tasks for 2021, for 2022, for 2024. For example, by the end of 2021, the service must ensure that the parties receive electronic images of all procedural documents through the Unified Portal of Public Services (EPGU). By now, any petitions and statements can be transmitted via this portal. The Bailiff Service is also in the process of  establishing electronic interaction with counterparties such as courts, government agencies, credit institutions. The latter is necessary to obtain information about the property status of debtors, the deputy chief bailiff noted.

Head of the Federal Treasury Roman Artyukhin said that one of the aspects of ensuring the operation of the superservice is the conduct of transactions, and to implement this task, the State Information System on State and Municipal Payments was chosen, since it ensures the reception, accounting of and transfer of information between its participants, among which are administrators of budget revenues, organizations for receiving payments, portals, multifunctional centers. The Treasury carries out the functions of its creation, maintenance, development and servicing. In order to connect the block of enforcement proceedings to this system it is needed to create a register of enforcement proceedings. And the register is the core of the superservice as concerns monetary claims, the official stressed. 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Superservice Digital Enforcement Proceedings to be put in operation in 2022

14:30 20/05/2021 Superservice Digital Enforcement Proceedings, the model of which the executive authorities are currently working on, should start working in 2022, according to Deputy Minister of the Russian Justice Ministry Yevgeniy Zabarchuk at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPBILF) 9¾.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Putin urges to defend Soviet war memorials abroad vigorously

15:57 20/05/2021 President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged to protect memorials of Soviet soldiers abroad harshly and sequentially drawing on the international law.

Moscow poisoner sentenced to 16 years behind bars - court

17:43 20/05/2021 Murat Sabanov born in Russia’s Republic of Kabardino Balkariya, on Thursday received 16 years in high-security prison for the poisoning and robbing spree in central Moscow.

Russian man gets 4 years for beating police officer at illegal winter rally in Moscow

16:22 20/05/2021 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Thursday sentenced Eugeny Yesenov, Russia’s national born in the Republic of Kalmykia, to 4 years in penal colony for beating a policeman at the illegal rally held in central Moscow on January 23.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100