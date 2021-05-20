Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
20/05/2021 18:13

News

Print this

Moscow poisoner sentenced to 16 years behind bars - court

Context
Tags: Robbery, Poisoning, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Moscow, Russia
17:43 20/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 20 (RAPSI) – Murat Sabanov born in Russia’s Republic of Kabardino Balkariya, on Thursday received 16 years in high-security prison for the  poisoning and robbing spree in central Moscow, RAPSI learnt from the Basmanny District Court’s press service.

The court also granted in part civil claims filed by the victims and recovered over 1.8 million rubles ($24,500) from the defendant.

Earlier, prosecution demanded 17 years behind bars for Sabanov.

According to case papers, May through June 2019, nearly 30 people disguised with drink became victims of poisoning and robbing in central Moscow. They were wined with cold drinks which caused the loss of consciousness and then the victims were robbed. Damage caused to the victims by thefts committed by the defendant exceeds 1 million rubles.

Police arrested Sabanov on June 25, 2019. During searches pharma drugs containing tranquillizers were found on him.

When giving his first testimony, Sabanov pleaded guilty in full but later during a court hearing he admitted guilt in part. He was placed in detention.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow poisoner sentenced to 16 years behind bars - court

17:43 20/05/2021 Murat Sabanov born in Russia’s Republic of Kabardino Balkariya, on Thursday received 16 years in high-security prison for the poisoning and robbing spree in central Moscow.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Putin urges to defend Soviet war memorials abroad vigorously

15:57 20/05/2021 President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged to protect memorials of Soviet soldiers abroad harshly and sequentially drawing on the international law.

Moscow poisoner sentenced to 16 years behind bars - court

17:43 20/05/2021 Murat Sabanov born in Russia’s Republic of Kabardino Balkariya, on Thursday received 16 years in high-security prison for the poisoning and robbing spree in central Moscow.

Russian man gets 4 years for beating police officer at illegal winter rally in Moscow

16:22 20/05/2021 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Thursday sentenced Eugeny Yesenov, Russia’s national born in the Republic of Kalmykia, to 4 years in penal colony for beating a policeman at the illegal rally held in central Moscow on January 23.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100