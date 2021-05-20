Moscow poisoner sentenced to 16 years behind bars - court

© The Basmanny District Court of Moscow

17:43 20/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 20 (RAPSI) – Murat Sabanov born in Russia’s Republic of Kabardino Balkariya, on Thursday received 16 years in high-security prison for the poisoning and robbing spree in central Moscow, RAPSI learnt from the Basmanny District Court’s press service.

The court also granted in part civil claims filed by the victims and recovered over 1.8 million rubles ($24,500) from the defendant.

Earlier, prosecution demanded 17 years behind bars for Sabanov.

According to case papers, May through June 2019, nearly 30 people disguised with drink became victims of poisoning and robbing in central Moscow. They were wined with cold drinks which caused the loss of consciousness and then the victims were robbed. Damage caused to the victims by thefts committed by the defendant exceeds 1 million rubles.

Police arrested Sabanov on June 25, 2019. During searches pharma drugs containing tranquillizers were found on him.

When giving his first testimony, Sabanov pleaded guilty in full but later during a court hearing he admitted guilt in part. He was placed in detention.