Investigators demand detention for two officials of Ministry for Industry and Trade

15:09 20/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 20 (RAPSI) – Investigators on Thursday asked the Basmanny District Court of Moscow to detain director of the pharma and medical industry development department of Russia’s Ministry for Industry and Trade Olga Kolotilova and her deputy Olga Podkidysheva in a fraud case, the court’s spokesperson Irina Sofinskaya told RAPSI.

Investigators seek the defendants’ detention until July 19.

The main goals of the Ministry’s department are formation of the state policy and legal regulation in the pharma and medical industry as well as formulation of proposals for protection of economic interest of Russian pharmaceutical manufacturers.